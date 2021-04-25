Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $134.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $138.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.