Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

