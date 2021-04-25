Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $46.97 on Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $46.97 or 0.00095129 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $326.14 million and $65.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00670972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.36 or 0.07999111 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

