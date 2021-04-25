Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902,791 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PS. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,186,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,018,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 2,203.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 971,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

PS opened at $22.45 on Friday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PS. Truist downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other Pluralsight news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

