Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 619,199 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,199 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 436,426 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $42.37 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $290.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

