Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $35,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in Watsco by 5.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Watsco by 21.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

WSO opened at $292.27 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.09 and a 12 month high of $295.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

