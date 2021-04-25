Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $434.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.32. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

