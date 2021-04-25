SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $338.98

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.98 ($4.43) and traded as low as GBX 325.40 ($4.25). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 345.30 ($4.51), with a volume of 3,121,354 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.33 ($5.17).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 338.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

