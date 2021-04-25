Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $108.86 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

