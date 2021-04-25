Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

