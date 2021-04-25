JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of JD stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

