East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.15 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

