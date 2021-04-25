East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.15 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
