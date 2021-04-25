Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $75.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.