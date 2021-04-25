Jefferies Financial Group Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $160.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.