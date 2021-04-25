Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3,194.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
