Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3,194.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

