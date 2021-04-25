V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,956,000 after buying an additional 212,148 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 345,855 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

