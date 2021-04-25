Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $542,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $18.26 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

