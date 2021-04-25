Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.60 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

