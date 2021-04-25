Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $19,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 747,312 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

