Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 60,380 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 60,380 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

FANG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.