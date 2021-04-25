Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,318 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

