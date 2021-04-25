MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $108,693.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,072,889.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

