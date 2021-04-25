Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.