Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

