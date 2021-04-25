United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.67 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

