Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after buying an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after buying an additional 872,758 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

