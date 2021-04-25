Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,032,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

ARDC opened at $15.22 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

