Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $760,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in General Motors by 898.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 198,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

