Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

EVN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

