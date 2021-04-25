Rexel S.A. (RXEEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5465 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Several analysts have commented on RXEEY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexel has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

