Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

