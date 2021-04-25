First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of FPL opened at $5.38 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
