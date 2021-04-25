First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FPL opened at $5.38 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

