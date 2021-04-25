American River Bankshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

American River Bankshares has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.