IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $250.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IQV. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.44.

IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

