$1.28 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.50.

NYSE:PANW opened at $358.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.29 and a 200 day moving average of $324.30. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $190.55 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

