MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $87.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,174 shares of company stock worth $10,705,241 in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

