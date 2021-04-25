NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NNGRY opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.