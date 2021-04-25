Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

