Sologenic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003411 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $337.82 million and $1.80 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.22 or 0.01016265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.86 or 0.99915070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00630993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,420 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLA? or USD?, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

