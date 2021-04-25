Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,137.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,334.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

