Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $85.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

