Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

