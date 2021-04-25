BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,964,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 521,753 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BCE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

