International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

VMware stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.