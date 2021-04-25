Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.29. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.