Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $815.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.29. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

