Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 64 ($0.84).

MARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 97.15 ($1.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

