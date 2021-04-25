Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $750.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.41.

LRCX stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

