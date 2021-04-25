Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $2.83 EPS

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Snap-on posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $114.02 and a 52 week high of $242.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

