Everest Price Hits $0.74 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $86.06 million and $1.94 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.01017133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,429.76 or 0.99966992 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00630312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

